Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(Alex Sanz | (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Joro Spiders are expected to take up residency along the entire east coast, according to scientists at the University of Georgia.

According to report published by the university, the bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders first arrived in Georgia around 2013 and have since spread across the state and Southeast.

Unlike its relative, the golden silk spider, scientists say Joros are able to withstand colder temperatures, allowing them to likely exist beyond the borders of the Southeast.

According to the report, Joro spiders are found across their native country of Japan, which has a similar climate to the United States.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” Andy Davis with Odum School of Ecology said in the UGA report.

Undergraduate researcher Benjamin Frick said humans play a major factor in Joro spiders living in more regions.

Scientists believe the first Joro spiders were likely stowaways on shipping containers, and they could easily travel on a car or luggage.

The report says Joro spiders are relatively harmless and are more a nuisance than a threat.

“Joros won’t bite unless cornered, and their fangs are often not large enough to break human skin,” the report says.

The spiders typically spin webs around late May or early June, but the large female webs are usually seen around the start of fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.
Fatal I-71 crash in Montgomery
Marc Henderson, 23, of Delhi, was arrested in connection with a homicide in Green Township.
Delhi man arrested in connection with 2 separate fatal shootings
Alex Enslen, missing in West Chester since Jan. 31, 2022.
Search efforts continue for missing West Chester man
Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Family wants answers in Colerain Avenue crash that killed 25-year-old man
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
City of Covington employee being investigated for misuse of credit cards

Latest News

The charges against Elena Branson were announced after the unsealing of a criminal complaint in...
Feds say NY Russian Center founder charged as foreign agent
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
U.S. airmen file lawsuit fighting Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom