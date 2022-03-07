Contests
SHOWERS COME TO AN END - THEN BREEZY AND COLDER

Flood Watch Remains Until 1pm
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we saw wind gusts near 55 mph at CVG earlier this morning, our severe risk is over. Some tree damage has been reported, otherwise the story now is the rain starting to end. Temperatures will also fall and winds will stay breezy.

Dry air returns for the mid part of the week. Thursday, temperatures climb into the 50s, but Friday will have more moisture move in, bringing in cold air once again with highs on Saturday in the upper 30s.

Could see some rain and snow heading into the weekend. Stay tuned...

