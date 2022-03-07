Contests
NKY man facing attempted murder of police charges: court docs show

By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - Three charges for attempted murder of a police officer have been filed against a Northern Kentucky man.

David Stubbs is accused of firing his gun at Kentucky State Police troopers on March 4, court records show.

Around 6:30 p.m. that night, troopers said they were called to a home on Ambrose Road for a man who was waving a gun in his front yard.

Stubbs started shooting when troopers arrived, so they shot him in defense, KSP said.

Stubbs was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is expected to be okay, according to troopers.

Bail was set at $1 million for Stubbs, court documents show.

