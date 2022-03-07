Search efforts continue for missing West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - As police continue to investigate the disappearance of a West Chester man, a search team of volunteers is now involved with the case in hopes they can help find him.

Alex Enslen, 31, has been missing for more than a month. His relatives said he was last seen along Cincinnati-Dayton Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 31.

[RELATED: New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man]

Enslen and his roommate reportedly left a bar along that road and were heading back to their apartment - only about a half-mile away from the bar - when Enslen crossed the street in a different direction.

His mother said security cameras showed him near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road Walmart around that time, but Enslen never returned home.

“He should’ve been able to walk back to his apartment with not a problem,” Dave Rader, the Director of EquuSearch Midwest, said. ”I’m baffled by this whole thing. People just don’t vanquish into thin air, so Alex is somewhere. We just need to locate him.”

EquuSearch Midwest, a local non-profit made up of trained volunteers, is now helping with the case, per the request of a detective.

Rader says they have searched near the area where Enslen was last seen. They looked for him for more than 10 hours alongside relatives and investigators.

“We had about 12 to 15 EquuSearch members with boots on the ground, checking specific locations that were possibilities,” Rader said. “We used ground pounders. Not only that, but we did use our water resource which is our remote-controlled sonar unit for some of the ponds that were in the area.”

Police also looked for Enslen from an aerial view, using a helicopter and a plane.

Rader says the weather that was moving through the Tri-State around the time of Enslen’s disappearance is cause for concern.

“That’s when we had the ice storm. You know, the temperatures dropped,” he said.

Although they have not found Enslen, they are not giving up on their efforts. Rader said they are prepared to search again.

“We thought for sure that we would have located Alex, but unfortunately we came up empty-handed,” Rader said.

According to police, Enslen is 5 foot 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, light-colored jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Chester Police at 513-777-2231.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.