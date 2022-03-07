Suspect arrested, indicted on murder charges for Mt. Airy shooting: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Saturday and is now indicted on murder charges in connection to a Mt. Airy shooting that happened in February.

On Monday, a judge set a $500,000 bond for 35-year-old Laquieta Reece in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries.

Jeffries was shot and killed on Feb. 20, in the area of Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati police Det. Tim Lanter said.

According to the complaint, Reese shot Jeffries twice during an argument.

A grand jury indicted Reece on Monday for two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, court records show.

The investigating is ongoing.

