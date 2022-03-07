Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspect arrested, indicted on murder charges for Mt. Airy shooting: court docs

Laquieta Reece
Laquieta Reece(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Saturday and is now indicted on murder charges in connection to a Mt. Airy shooting that happened in February.

On Monday, a judge set a $500,000 bond for 35-year-old Laquieta Reece in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries.

Jeffries was shot and killed on Feb. 20, in the area of Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati police Det. Tim Lanter said.

According to the complaint, Reese shot Jeffries twice during an argument.

A grand jury indicted Reece on Monday for two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, court records show.

The investigating is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.
Fatal I-71 crash in Montgomery
Marc Henderson, 23, of Delhi, was arrested in connection with a homicide in Green Township.
Delhi man arrested in connection with 2 separate fatal shootings
Alex Enslen, missing in West Chester since Jan. 31, 2022.
Search efforts continue for missing West Chester man
Police responded to a crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Family wants answers in Colerain Avenue crash that killed 25-year-old man
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
City of Covington employee being investigated for misuse of credit cards

Latest News

Refugees get a meal and warm place to stay at the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary before...
Could Ohio welcome Ukrainian refugees? DeWine announces first steps
SORTA awarded $62.3M for pandemic relief
Franklin police search for suspect who jumped from car during chase
Franklin police search for suspect who jumped from car during chase
Tonia Elrod (right) is a walking miracle after nearly dying three years ago.
Heart failure survivor will run Heart Mini-Marathon 15k
The Annual Delhi Skirt Game
Officials want to consider change of theme of Delhi Skirt Game. Men may no longer wear dresses