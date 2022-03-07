Suspect in two separate deadly shootings could face capital charges, prosecutor’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of killing two people in separate shootings early Sunday could face capital charges, an assistant with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in court Monday.

Marc Henderson, 23, of Delhi, is suspected of killing both 27-year-old Richard Kelsay and 47-year-old David Francy, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Green Township Police.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Sidney Road, where they found Kelsay dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Then, just 15 minutes later, Francy was found dead.

Cincinnati police received a report of a shooting in Northside on Georgia Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

Officers responded to find Francy dead in an apartment hallway, according to police.

Like Kelsay, Francy was shot multiple times, police said.

Not long after Francy was killed, a call to 911 was made. The person calling 911 identified themself as Marc.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, the caller told 911 he thought he was a victim “of a date rape or something,” the audio claims.

The caller said he had been “hanging with these guys” who had been giving him “stuff.”

“And I thought it was something I needed, but it’s definitely not,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked if it were drugs he was given, which he says they were. The audio from the 911 caller claims he was given cocaine, crack and anything the caller could “get my hands on.”

Delhi Township police called Green Township police because investigators thought the overdose and the deadly shooting were related.

Investigators were then able to also connect Henderson to the Northside shooting, according to police.

A motive has not been determined and it is unclear how police linked Henderson to the crimes.

He is facing two murder charges, which prosecutors argue meet the criteria for capital offenses.

Henderson’s bond was set at $1.5 million on Monday.

A grand jury is supposed to hear his case and report back the findings sometime next week.

