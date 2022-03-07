Tri-State cleaning company partners with non-profit to help cancer patients

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State cleaning company is partnering with a non-profit to help people going through cancer treatment.

When someone is battling cancer, oftentimes they are not home very much because of doctor’s appointments, and even when they are, they’re too tired to clean and tidy up.

That is where Cleaning for a Reason comes in and cleans their house at no cost to the patient.

Recently, they partnered with another company to help those battling cancer.

Margie Branham’s company Margie’s Cleaning has been around for 25 years offering residential services in Lebanon and beyond.

Unfortunately, she has seen firsthand what cancer can do to someone.

“I’ve had quite a few friends, family that have had cancer, and I wish that I could have offered this service to them,” says Branham.

Cancer hit Branham’s family again when her nephew Maddox was diagnosed.

“He’s 14, he had a double lung transplant [six years ago], and now he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma,” explains Boyd. “He’s like my son. My son is 13, and they’re like brothers.”

Each month Margie’s Cleaning donates a portion of their profits to a charity.

Last month, it was for cancer research.

They say this month they are leaving information with each customer on how to donate to cancer charities and explaining more about Cleaning for a Reason. The cards they are leaving were donated by their web designer.

These ladies hope they can continue to make a difference for people going through a tough time.

Especially because they know firsthand what it’s like to watch a loved one suffer so much.

