Fatal I-71 crash in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.

Monday’s crash closed the northbound lanes for more than an hour. It occurred about 2:30 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted out a photo of the crash showing a vehicle on its top with debris scattered across the interstate and grassy area.

The right lane is blocked on I-71 North at I-275 (MM: 17.2) due to a crash. Use caution in the area, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8bS7im for updates. pic.twitter.com/bLtxcOk9hw — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) March 7, 2022

The crash was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

FINAL UPDATE: Crash cleared. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) March 7, 2022

