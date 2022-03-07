Fatal I-71 crash in Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.
Monday’s crash closed the northbound lanes for more than an hour. It occurred about 2:30 a.m.
The Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted out a photo of the crash showing a vehicle on its top with debris scattered across the interstate and grassy area.
The crash was cleared around 4:30 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.