Fatal I-71 crash in Montgomery

One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.
One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery, police say.

Monday’s crash closed the northbound lanes for more than an hour. It occurred about 2:30 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted out a photo of the crash showing a vehicle on its top with debris scattered across the interstate and grassy area.

The crash was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

