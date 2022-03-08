Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Sheriff seeks ‘LepreCON’ wanted for multiple crimes
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One unlucky suspect is drawing some extra attention from law enforcement, due to a combination of his alleged crimes, his facial tattoo and the proximity to a famous Irish holiday.
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office posted a ‘wanted’ poster on their social media looking for a ‘LepreCON’. In this case, one Luke Matthew Short, who is facing charges for assault, drug possession, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Short has a prominent shamrock on his right cheek.
Authorities want any one with information about Short’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
