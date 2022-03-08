Contests
Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Sheriff seeks ‘LepreCON’ wanted for multiple crimes

One unlucky suspect is drawing some extra attention from law enforcement, due to a combination...
One unlucky suspect is drawing some extra attention from law enforcement, due to a combination of his alleged crimes, his facial tattoo and the proximity to a famous Irish holiday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One unlucky suspect is drawing some extra attention from law enforcement, due to a combination of his alleged crimes, his facial tattoo and the proximity to a famous Irish holiday.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office posted a ‘wanted’ poster on their social media looking for a ‘LepreCON’. In this case, one Luke Matthew Short, who is facing charges for assault, drug possession, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Short has a prominent shamrock on his right cheek.

Authorities want any one with information about Short’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Top of the Day to Ya Lucas County! We need your help catching this “LepreCON”! This rainbow will be ending at 1622...

Posted by Lucas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

