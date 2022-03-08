Average price of gas in Ohio jumps 15 cents since Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Record-high average prices for gas keep rising locally and nationally on a daily basis due to soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.

The average gas price in Ohio skyrocketed 50 cents in the past week to $3.83 on Monday and then climbed another 15 cents by Tuesday morning to $3.98, according to AAA.

Several Tri-State gas stations are charging more than that early Tuesday.

FOX19 NOW spotted gas prices for unleaded at $3.99, $4.09 and $4.19. per gallon.

In Kentucky, you’ll pay $3.93 on average and $4.14 in Indiana, according to AAA.

We were paying about $1 lower just one year ago in the Tri-State.

The national average price rose to a record high of $4.104 on Monday, eclipsing 2008′s record of $4.103.

That record was shattered overnight as prices rose another 7 cents to $4.17 by Tuesday morning.

GasBuddy said the high prices are here to stay for a while and will get worse.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

AAA suggests drivers looking to save as much gas as possible by taking some simple steps:

Get your vehicle checked out. Perform regular car maintenance at the intervals recommended by the vehicle manufacturer in the owner’s manual or as indicated by the in-car maintenance reminder system. Find a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility here.

Keep tires properly inflated. Under-inflated tires can decrease your gas mileage by approximately 3%. Not to mention, properly inflated tires are safer and last longer. Check pressure in all four tires every two weeks with an accurate, hand-held air pressure gauge.

Know your octane. Do not purchase mid-grade or premium gas unless your owner’s manual specifically recommends it. According to AAA research, Americans waste more than $2.1 billion annually on premium gas in vehicles designed to run on regular fuel. AAA found no benefit to using premium gas instead of regular-grade fuel. At the time of the study, 70% of U.S. drivers owned a vehicle that required only regular gasoline.

Avoid idling. Idling gets zero miles per gallon. Letting your vehicle idle for more than 10 seconds uses more gas than shutting it off and restarting. Don’t start your car until you are ready to go. Avoid drive-up windows. Park and go inside instead.

Drive the speed limit. Gas mileage decreases rapidly at speeds above 60 mph. Each 5 mph you drive over 60 mph is like paying an additional $0.15 per gallon of gas. Using cruise control on the highway helps you maintain a constant speed and, in most cases, will save gas.

Drive sensibly. Aggressive driving (speeding, rapid acceleration, and braking) wastes gas. It can lower your gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds and by 5% around town.

Consolidate trips. Combining errands into one trip saves you time and money. Several short trips taken from a cold start can use twice as much fuel as a longer multi-purpose trip covering the same distance when the engine is warm. With a little planning, you can avoid retracing your route and reduce the distance you travel as well. You’ll not only save fuel but also reduce wear and tear on your car.

Minimize drag. Drag reduces fuel efficiency. Driving with the windows open, using roof- or rear-mounted racks and carrying heavy loads increase vehicle drag. A roof rack or carrier provides additional cargo space and may allow you to meet your needs in a smaller, more fuel-efficient car. However, a loaded roof rack can decrease your fuel economy by 5%. Reduce aerodynamic drag and improve your fuel economy by using a removable rack and placing items inside the trunk whenever possible. Avoid carrying unnecessary items, especially heavy ones. An extra 100 pounds in the trunk reduces a typical car’s fuel economy by 1-2%.

Use loyalty and membership programs to save. Many gas stations, grocery stores and warehouse stores offer savings on gasoline to their members.

