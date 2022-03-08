Contests
Cincinnati arts organizations update COVID-19 protocols

Music Hall
Music Hall
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops, and May Festival announced they have adjusted their COVID-19 protocols for audiences.

Effective on March 14, audience members will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test certification to attend performances.

The wearing of masks in Music Hall will be optional.

“Regional COVID-19 data, the advice of our partners, the experts at TriHealth, as well as public health and government officials have informed our COVID-19 protocols from the very beginning, and we continue to be guided by the same data to inform our adjustments. As we approach the second anniversary of the onset of the pandemic, we’ve reached a new inflection point in the regional data which allows us to adjust COVID-19 protocols for audiences at Music Hall. We collectively share our gratitude to our arts and venue partners and ArtsWave for their collaborative efforts in ensuring effective and consistent protocols and to our audiences for their unwavering support and cooperation through the years,” leaders said.

Complete COVID-19 details can be found on the organizations’ websites.

