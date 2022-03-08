Cincinnati Public Schools ends mask mandate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to make masks optional in school buildings.

The new mask policy takes effect Tuesday. Those who wish to continue to wear a mask are supported and encouraged to do so.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can return in-person after five days but must wear a mask for the ensuing five days.

As of Monday, 85 percent of Ohio school districts—517 of 609—had adopted mask-optional policies, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

The new policy also brings CPS in line with the City of Cincinnati, which as of March 1 no longer requires that vaccinated workers or visitors wear masks.

The CPS board voted in August 2021 for universal indoor masking to begin the 2021-22 school year, continuing a masking policy in place during the prior school year. The policy applied both to vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Masks were not required outdoors.

At the time of that vote, middling vaccination rates and a more virulent delta variant were causing ICU wards to spill over with COVID patients.

By February 2022, the omicron variant had effectively brought an end to the delta wave by outcompeting it in the wild. Omicron’s symptoms were altogether different—often less severe—than the original virus, leading to shorter hospital stays and diminished mortality rates.

The omicron wave peaked locally at the end of January. At the same time, its runaway transmissibility and rising vaccination rates brought us to the point where on Feb. 23 an epidemiological model cited by the Associated Press suggested three-in-four US residents were immune.

National and local incidence rates and hospitalization data continue to fall. Data from the Tri-State are explicit in that regard.

COVID-positive patients in Greater Cincinnati hospitals. (The Health Collaborative)

The CDC on Feb. 25 updated its mask guidance to reflect the situation.

Previously the CDC recommended universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status or level of community transmission. Under the new metrics, the agency recommends universal masking in public settings, including schools, only in areas at high risk of serious illness or strained health-care resources.

Individuals at increased risk of severe illness should consult with a health-care provider about masking if they live in a medium-risk area, the CDC guidance says.

The CDC’s most recent county transmission map shows Hamilton County as a low-risk area, meaning the county has seen fewer than 82 COVID patients admitted to hospitals over the last seven days (<10 per 100,000 residents.)

CDC county-based COVID risk map as of March 3, 2022. (US Centers for Disease Control)

