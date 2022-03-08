Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Richard “Ricky” Kelsay and sister Alexis Thomas
Green Township family fights claims made by son’s accused murderer
Erlanger police investigate a shooting on Riggs Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after man shot in Erlanger
Clinton County EMA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are working with the US...
Officials identify cause, severity of Wilmington fuel spill

Latest News

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot focuses on entrapment
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners