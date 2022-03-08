Contests
State tight-lipped after southern Ohio fuel spill kills 2K fish, frogs, crayfish

By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are working around the clock in Clinton County to clean up a fuel spill that’s already dealt a significant blow to the aquatic ecosystem.

Officials say there’s been no impact on public water systems, but residents in the area are nervous that the spill could affect their health.

“I’m just really worried because nobody’s told us, nobody’s come door to doo,” said resident Garry Grimewald. “Down at my creek, you can see the fuel sitting on top for the water. The fumes are really, really bad.”

Another resident named Tammy say she’s worried about the long-term impact of the spill.

“Everyone is keeping it hush-hush right now,” she said.

The spill happened at Dutch Creek on Saturday night. The smell of diesel still hangs in the air three days later.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the spill killed more than 2,000 fish, frogs and crayfish. Crews were able to rescue an oil-covered duck.

The cause of the spill has not been released, nor has its size.

Clinton County officials say the source of the release was quickly shut down. More than 30 people remain at work on the spill trying to contain it. The rain has slowed cleanup efforts—but it hasn’t dampened the smell.

“It’s horrendous,” said Grimewald. “Just worried about the air quality and worried about the future. What’s this going to lead to down the road at my house, at our property?”

County officials say the likelihood that the fuel gets into area wells is low. Tammy remains concerned.

“All night long, we hear the pump truck running because we are only six houses down,” she said, adding the noise and stress are keeping her awake at night.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

