Dry skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky the high temperature will rise to just below normal with 47º in the forecast.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the 50s and I expect to see 60º Friday.

Friday night as cold air arrives rain will change to light, wet snow and continue into Saturday morning.

Roads will be fairly warm and with temperatures remaining above freezing until early Saturday morning look for wet to slushy conditions through evening but as temps fall into the lower 20s Saturday morning slick to icy roads could result.

If the snow falls it will end Saturday morning then temperatures Saturday will remain in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

