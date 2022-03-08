Harrison police looking for driver who hit, seriously injured pedestrian
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Harrison Police Department is looking for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian last week.
Police said the hit-skip happened on March 4 around 11:25 a.m. in the 300 Block of N. State Street.
According to police, the suspect vehicle left the scene after striking a pedestrian.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2012 Ford escape or Mercury Mariner, dark in color.
Police said the vehicle will have driver-side front end damage along with a missing driver-side mirror.
The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on North State Street towards I-74.
If you have any information you’re asked to contact Sgt. Richard Sak or Officer Duganiero with the Traffic Safety Unit.
