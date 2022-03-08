Harrison police looking for driver who hit, seriously injured pedestrian

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Harrison Police Department is looking for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian last week.

Police said the hit-skip happened on March 4 around 11:25 a.m. in the 300 Block of N. State Street.

According to police, the suspect vehicle left the scene after striking a pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2012 Ford escape or Mercury Mariner, dark in color.

Police said the vehicle will have driver-side front end damage along with a missing driver-side mirror.

Wanted for the investigation of leaving the scene of an injury related auto accident. The Harrison Police Department is... Posted by Harrison Fire Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on North State Street towards I-74.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Sgt. Richard Sak or Officer Duganiero with the Traffic Safety Unit.

