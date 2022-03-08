Heart failure survivor will run Heart Mini-Marathon 15k

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Heart Mini-Marathon is back in person this weekend in downtown Cincinnati, and one of its participants has a long road to get to the starting line.

The Heart Mini-Marathon is a big fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

For some of the people participating, it’s more than a walk or a run. It’s a way for survivors of heart disease and stroke to come together.

Tonia Elrod is a walking miracle after nearly dying three years ago.

“One morning, I did a workout in the morning, came home, didn’t feel so well feel. [Felt] a little nauseous, my arm hurt,” remembers Elrod, “And next thing you know, I’m having a massive heart attack followed by cardiac arrest.”

Once Elrod got to the hospital, she went into cardiac arrest four more times.

She spent a month in the hospital and then had to learn to walk again.

Now, with a stent in her heart and taking 15 medications a day, she’s ready to run the Heart Mini-Marathon 15K.

“And three years ago, when the Heart Mini happened, I was just trying to walk 1,000 steps a day,” remembers Elrod, “That was my goal: If I could walk 1,000 steps a day. So, it’s unbelievable to be here now.”

Elrod started working with a personal trainer at Cincy 360. Amanda Valentine has helped her train for the race.

Elrod also joined a running group through Fleet Feet and is now running five to six days a week.

She says without the support of her friends, family, doctors and Team Tonia, she wouldn’t be here today.

“I think if this can happen to me, I feel like it can happen to anybody,” says Elrod. “So, we need to take control of our health and know our blood pressure and our cholesterol and eat healthily and continue to move.”

Elrod will be moving at a healthy pace Sunday.

When she finishes the 15k it will be the farthest she has ever run. This is the first time Elrod will participate in person at the Heart Mini race.

She hopes her story inspires others to take that first step toward a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s a time for our community to come together and celebrate being active,” Elrod adds, “And at the same time addressing the number one killer of men and women which is heart disease.”

Events are happening all morning with varying distances. All of the proceeds stay local benefiting the American Heart Association and their research here in the Tri-State.

