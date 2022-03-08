Man pleads guilty for deadly Butler County fire, court docs show

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday in connection with a fire that killed a man in 2020.

James Johnson, 56, waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and arson, according to court records.

The involuntary manslaughter charge carries a max sentence of 11 years, while the arson charge has a max of 18 months, the documents show.

The charges stem from the September 2020 fire on Germantown Road that killed 59-year-old Steve Strain. He suffered severe burns and died from smoke inhalation, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

At the time, detectives said the fire might have been sparked by a cigar laid on a roll of toilet paper.

Johnson told detectives he was smoking a cigar and laid it down on a roll of toilet paper. The fire spread to a box of ammunition, a welder and a gas tank, which exploded, according to the officials.

