Mayor lifts masking, testing requirements for city employees

Cincinnati City Hall
Cincinnati City Hall(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the removal of masking and testing requirements for all city employees and facilities.

Health experts and city leaders said the rollback came due to declining COVID-19 positivity rates, transmission rates and hospitalizations.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), and the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) were instrumental in making the decision.

“Today, because of the dedication of our city workers and our residents to keeping each other safe – and because of careful, collaborative measures by leaders throughout the region – we have very promising conditions in Cincinnati. Our city is in the best position we’ve been in since June 2021, and the CDC has moved our county to the lowest level of community impact. And because of these great results, we are again listening to the experts and making an informed decision based on the data,” Pureval said.

The City of Cincinnati’s COVID positivity rate is at 2.5 percent and declining, below rates recorded prior to the Delta variant surge.

“I am happy to share that our hospitals in the region have weathered this storm and are back up and running. They are ready and safe to take care of you and your families, that’s a big deal for us.” CEO of The Health Collaborative Craig Brammer said.

