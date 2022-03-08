New charges filed in connection to Brown County man’s disappearance

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - More charges have been filed in Clermont County in connection to the disappearance of a Brown County man.

Investigators in both Clermont County and in Brown County have been searching for any sign of 51-year-old Shane Bruce.

Zachary Scott is now facing several charges in the case. Scott called 911 on January 21, the day Bruce disappeared, and told dispatchers that Bruce was with him and was unresponsive in a vehicle along Beckelhymer Road.

During the call, Scott told dispatchers that Bruce had overdosed on heroin, and so he had given him narcan.

At some point, the line disconnected, and the dispatcher called Scott back. At that point, Scott can be heard claiming that Bruce had woken up and was gone.

“Yeah, he took off, like when the Narcan came in, he took off like a bat out of hell,” Scott said during the call.

Scott has been in the Clermont County Jail, accused of lying to investigators about what happened. He is already serving a 60-day sentence for falsification.

Court records show Scott is now facing additional charges.

One is another misdemeanor count of falsification. That is because detectives said he changed his story again when they spoke with him on Feb. 9 and on Feb. 15 admitted he had lied to them.

Scott is also facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence. Documents show Scott admitted to deputies that the day Bruce vanished, he took off with a bunch of items, including a wallet, backpack and laptops, knowing the things he had taken could help with the investigation.

Detectives, per records, do have access to Bruce’s phone and text messages. They have also conducted searches for Bruce.

Bruce’s loved ones have said they just want Bruce home.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to the new charges and has a court hearing on March 17.

Anyone with information can contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 378-4435.

