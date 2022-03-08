Officers honored for work in solving murder of 6-year-old Middletown boy

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Middletown officers were honored for their work to solve the murder of a 6-year-old child killed by his mother.

Officer Jon Hoover and detective Thomas McIntosh were working when James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, in February 2021.

The two, who were honored Tuesday, said they had a gut feeling that something was not right when they first made contact with Gosney.

“Mom [Gosney] had come in to report this [missing child],” Hoover recalled. “They [police] separated mom and mom’s boyfriend, which is James [Hamilton]. They did a great job at that. They [Gosney & Hamilton] didn’t have much time to get the same story.”

Hoover and McIntosh then began to question Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton.

>> WATCH: ‘You’re full of sh--!’ Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph <<

Gosney and Hamilton were each questioned for hours as the officers tried to get to the bottom of what happened on Feb. 26, 2021.

Eventually, Hoover and McIntosh got the couple to confess to killing Hutchinson and throwing his body into the Ohio River.

“In 24 hours, we probably had 90% of our evidence,” McIntosh said.

The gut-wrenching story of Hutchinson’s death broke hearts across the Tri-State, But the officers’ work in solving his murder is why the Butler County prosecutor chose to honor them with the Meritorious Award.

“They only had one objective at the very beginning. That is what detectives do. Where is the truth? They assumed nothing. They probed. They investigated,” Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Tuesday.

Hoover and McIntosh also credited the work from other law enforcement department agencies that helped get a conviction in the case.

The two award recipients said there is still something that needs to happen before they can have full closure on this case: find Hutchinson’s body.

Since Gosney and Hamilton dropped his body in the Ohio River, search parties have been unable to find him.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Hoover and McIntosh hope to find concrete evidence of where Hutchinson’s body could be and resume searching the water.

