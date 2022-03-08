Ohio, Kentucky average gas prices soar over $4 as national aveage hits another record

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Record-high average prices for gas keep rising locally and nationally on a daily basis due to soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.

Locally, many of us already have been paying more than $4 per gallon to gas up since Tuesday.

Now, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana average gas prices are all over $4 per gallon as AAA reports more record-high national prices.

Ohio: Average as of Wednesday is $4.08. Locally, you’ll pay on average $4.09 per gallon in Hamilton County, $4.10 in Clermont, $4.08 in Butler and $4.09 in Warren, according to AAA.

Kentucky: $4.01. Exception: Owen County’s average is $3.83 per gallon, one of the lowest prices in the state, AAA says.

Indiana: $4.24: Gas per gallon in the Hoosier state already went over $4 earlier this week.

These higher average local prices come as AAA recorded more record-highs nationally with $4.25 per gallon as of Wednesday, up from $4.17 on Tuesday, as the U.S. banned Russian oil imports due to the war on Ukraine.

The previous national high was set 13 years ago when the national average price hit $4.10 per gallon.

We were paying about $1 lower just one year ago in the Tri-State.

GasBuddy and AAA say to expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

