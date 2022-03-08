Police ID passenger killed in Mitchell Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified the driver of fatal crash that happened on Mitchell Avenue near I-75 Sunday morning.

Officers said the accident happened just before 6 a.m.

According to police, Harry Patrick, 79, was driving northbound on the exit ramp from I-75 to Mitchell Avenue when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck a vehicle being driven by 57-year-old Randy Dixon.

Randy Dixon sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Nathaniel Dixon was seated in the front passenger seat and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrick sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Impairment as a factor is being investigated.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

