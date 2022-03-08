SORTA awarded $62.3M for pandemic relief

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) is getting a $62.3 million boost in funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

SORTA CEO Darryl Haley says the money will help keep routes and staff in place so they can continue reliable services.

The Cincinnati METRO buses are a lifeline for many across the city, connecting riders to school, jobs, medical appointments and beyond.

The buses make about 14 million passenger trips annually, according to Haley.

The SORTA CEO says the past two years have come with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the challenges that we faced were the ridership decreases,” Haley says. “At the beginning of the pandemic, our ridership decreased by about 50%, so we lost a significant amount of fair revenue.”

With the decrease in revenue, SORTA had to spend more on COVID safety protocols.

“One of the other challenges that we’ve really had, that we really had to focus on is this labor shortage that’s affecting the entire country, and to hire operators have been very, very difficult through this pandemic,” Haley said.

Last year, SORTA received $34.2 million from the CARES relief fund to help offset those costs, which Haley says has already been depleted.

Haley says the additional pandemic relief funding of $62.3 million will help transition the bus fleet to zero-emission to address climate change, along with improving additional routes and new programs across the city to improve access.

Haley says ridership is starting to get back to normal with ridership operating at 70% currently.

