Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

SORTA awarded $62.3M for pandemic relief

SORTA awarded $62.3M for pandemic relief
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) is getting a $62.3 million boost in funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

SORTA CEO Darryl Haley says the money will help keep routes and staff in place so they can continue reliable services.

The Cincinnati METRO buses are a lifeline for many across the city, connecting riders to school, jobs, medical appointments and beyond.

The buses make about 14 million passenger trips annually, according to Haley.

The SORTA CEO says the past two years have come with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the challenges that we faced were the ridership decreases,” Haley says. “At the beginning of the pandemic, our ridership decreased by about 50%, so we lost a significant amount of fair revenue.”

With the decrease in revenue, SORTA had to spend more on COVID safety protocols.

“One of the other challenges that we’ve really had, that we really had to focus on is this labor shortage that’s affecting the entire country, and to hire operators have been very, very difficult through this pandemic,” Haley said.

Last year, SORTA received $34.2 million from the CARES relief fund to help offset those costs, which Haley says has already been depleted.

Haley says the additional pandemic relief funding of $62.3 million will help transition the bus fleet to zero-emission to address climate change, along with improving additional routes and new programs across the city to improve access.

Haley says ridership is starting to get back to normal with ridership operating at 70% currently.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Richard “Ricky” Kelsay and sister Alexis Thomas
Green Township family fights claims made by son’s accused murderer
Erlanger police investigate a shooting on Riggs Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after man shot in Erlanger
Clinton County EMA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are working with the US...
Officials identify cause, severity of Wilmington fuel spill

Latest News

Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Former Addyston police chief pleads guilty in ‘machine gun scheme’: court docs
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect
Two adults, two children and two dogs were displaced in a trailer fire in Butler County early...
Family of 4, dogs displaced in Butler County trailer fire
Both sides of Interstate 71/75 are open again at Dixie Highway after a semi tractor-trailer...
I-71/75 reopens in NKY after semi crash, shampoo spill
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Reds season opener delayed again due to MLB lockout