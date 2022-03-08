Stabbing deaths of NKY mom, young children ruled murder-suicide

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Jan. 9 fatal stabbings of a northern Kentucky mother and her two daughters are the result of a murder-suicide, and the case is now closed without any charges being filed, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies found the bodies of 31-year-old Monique Pena, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena in their apartment in the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They also found Matthew Farrell, 36, who was in a long-term relationship with Monique, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All four suffered multiple stab wounds, sheriff’s officials say.

At the time, sheriff’s officials said they didn’t believe any other suspect or suspects were involved or that any remained at large.

Farrell called 911 after the stabbing occurred, radio traffic indicates.

“The caller’s advising that the female that stabbed him was inside the apartment. He said he was asleep and woke up being stabbed in the stomach,” the 911 caller said, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

Lt. Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the scene inside the home left deputies speechless.

“When they [deputies] got into the house, and they turned the corner, you could almost hear a gasp,” Lt. Ridgell described. “There are unspoken words in their reaction that really speaks to how horrific that crime scene was that night.”

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday the crime scene and evidence collected by detectives corroborates the initial statement made by the only surviving victim (Farrell).

“Farrell awoke on the evening of January 9, 2022, to his girlfriend, Monique Pena repeatedly stabbing him. During the assault, a neighbor could hear a male yelling from apartment 204, “Don’t do it, why are you doing this to the kids, don’t kill me!”

“Farrell fled the apartment believing that he was Pena’s sole target. Farrell stated that he never feared Pena would harm the children.”

Independent statements obtained from Monique’s family corroborate the initial, and subsequent statements Farrell made, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Pena’s family stated that she was experiencing extreme paranoia in the days preceding January 9, which is atypical. The paranoia caused Pena to believe that her family was actively attempting, or about to harm her and her children. During the same period, Pena believed that her family was attempting to have her children removed from her.

“Pena abruptly cut her hair from a length below her waist to a length significantly shorter and above her ears. She believed this action would circumvent a potentially positive drug test result. Her toxicology report was negative.”

Farrell also issued a statement, saying he had no idea what Monique was going through.

“I wasn’t aware Monique was under so much stress and paranoia that it would ever snowball into this. I don’t know why she wouldn’t come to me or her immediate family for help. Monique and the kids were my life it’s the reason you get up in the morning. I know they aren’t hurting anymore and they’ll always be a part of me and the lives of anyone they touched.”

