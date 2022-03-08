Cincy4Ukraine collects donations as violence worsens

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The West Chester community gathered Monday night to support the people of Ukraine as Russia’s violent war against its neighbor nears the two-week mark.

Many gathered to share stories of relatives who remain in Ukraine fighting for survival.

“The Ukrainian people need our support,” said Karina Kogan, a Ukrainian immigrant. “They cannot win this war on their own.”

A Candlelight Vigil is being held to Support Ukraine 🇺🇦 tonight in West Chester.



Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m



Location: First Financial Bank clock tower at 9285 Centre Point Dr@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OAbRJbudQy — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) March 8, 2022

Cincy4Ukraine is a local organization collecting humanitarian items and goods to assists the Ukrainian military.

“We are collecting some warmer stuff for them to wear under their uniforms, because it is minus degrees there,” said Cincy4Ukraine volunteer Evgenia Nemirovska de Santos.

Santos and many of the other volunteers are either from Ukraine or have family still there. A volunteer named Oleg Umnov says her sister and family are still in Kiev. “They are under attack,” Umnov said.

Santos says in order for her family to flee to Western Ukraine, they lined up a caravan of 47 cars and drove through streets filled with Russian tanks. “The first two cars were shot to death,” she said.

Another car, she claims, had a baby inside two days old. “The father, driver, put the baby outside to show the Russian military whom they’re shooting, because they were basically screaming and saying, ‘Sure you can kill us all but at least look at what you’re shooting,’” she said.

Stories like those are pushing volunteers to do more.

Some of the items they’re collecting for donations include bullet-proof vests, first-aid kits, socks and underwear and boots.

But many of the Ukrainian refugees fled with just the clothes on their backs, so there’s a need for everything.

“They need every penny that we can to support them, and everything that the American people can do in Ukraine, they need us in order to come out of this war,” said Kogan.

Cincy4Ukraine has a warehouse at 6320 E Kemper Road, Unit 110 that’s open every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. where you can donate items. You can also donate through PayPal.

Cincy4Ukraine donation link (Cincy4Ukraine)

