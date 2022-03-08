Suspect arrested in killing of student walking home from school in Evanston

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old in Evanston.

Dezeon Jones, 20, is accused of killing 16-year-old Javeir Randolph on Oct. 13, 2021, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

Officers responded to Jonathan Avenue near Montgomery Road around 1:15 p.m. that day for reported gunshots.

Randolph, a student at Western Hills University High School, was walking home from school when he was shot, Pastor Peterson Mingo told FOX19 NOW several months ago.

The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, police said in October.

Nearly five months after Randolph’s death, police announced Jones’ arrest.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information on this shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

