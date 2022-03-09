Contests
BBB, professor warn of scammers looking to cash in on Ukraine crisis

By Ken Baker
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many organizations are asking for donations to help war-torn Ukraine, but you need to be sure your gifts and money are going to a legit cause.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says before you donate to any organization, you need to do your homework and ensure the organization is who it says it is.

Millions and millions of dollars have been donated to help Ukraine and roughly 2 million people have evacuated since the start of the Russian invasion.

Beth Gazley is all too familiar with both sides of this story.

Not only is she a professor of non-profit and civil society at Indiana University, but Gazley also has family overseas trying to escape the grips of war.

Gazley herself has made donations to help Ukraine and says it’s best to donate through organizations.

“Give through organization and not people,” Gazley suggests. “These organizations are already set up with infrastructure and legal obligations to spend the money.”

So, giving to something like a GoFundMe is a donation method you might want to stay away from, Gazley and the BBB warn.

The BBB says events much like the Ukraine crisis can bring scammers about.

“It is crucial to take your time and do your research before considering where to donate or who to give you money to, whether it’s online or over the phone,” cautioned Gazley.

Be wary of emotional appeals and avoid on-the-spot donation pleas from unfamiliar organizations, Gazley adds.

