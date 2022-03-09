Biggby Coffee owner investing in community as she competes with corporate America

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Biggby Coffee is a familiar business in the Tri-State. The woman who first brought the coffee franchise to the area talked with FOX19 NOW about the company’s success and growth in honor of Women’s History Month.

Shanna Novosel is passionate about her career and coffee. For her, they are one in the same.

Novosel is responsible for bringing the Biggby franchise to the Tri-State. She was one of the first customers to try the coffee in Michigan in 1995.

Her first store in Fort Mitchell opened nine years ago.

She says being a female business owner wasn’t always easy.

“When I first told people I was gonna open my first coffee shop, a lot of people told me I was absolutely crazy, that I was gonna fail,” remembers Novosel. “A lot of them were like, ‘You have a college education, why don’t you just go work for a couple of years, get married and raise a family?’ There is lots of challenges with the female entrepreneur.”

Novosel has a family, but also a career she loves.

She says it is important for Biggby to be involved in the community and give back in many ways.

“We think that being a good community player is kind of part of our goal for every human being,” says Novosel. “Being involved in coffee, it’s just a natural opportunity that the more you give, the more you get back. And it’s always great to be able to help people out through coffee.”

Novosel says Biggby donates to local races, veteran events, and other charities.

A new location on Turfway Road in Florence will open next week. It’s the latest Biggby drive-thru and walk-up location in the area.

The walk-up model has become more popular since the pandemic began.

So far, there are 14 Biggby locations in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area with 15 more in development.

Novosel says she has a goal of being the number one coffee shop in the Tri-State.

“I mean, my goal is to take over Starbucks and have larger numbers of Biggbys than Starbucks here,” exclaims Novosel. “Just because we do our part in the community. All of the franchisees live in this community, our kids go to school in the community, they’re in dance in the community and we give back to the community.”

If you are interested in becoming a franchise owner, you can contact Novosel at this link.

