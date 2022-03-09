Covington increases rates, extends hours at city parking meters

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Rates and hours for all 450 Covington parking meters have been increased following Tuesday’s approval by the Board of Commissioners.

The increase comes down to progress and the rate at which Covington leaders say the city is growing.

The city wants to protect the bottom lines of the business owners who rely heavily on open spots on the streets for their customers to park.

“It’s really not about the money,” said Covington Parking Authority Exec. Director Kyle Snyder. “Granted, some money will be good to update these meters that you can put a credit card in them. So, we’ve got some deferred maintenance, some things that we need to do, so it’s not really about the money for the city.”

The hours for monitoring parking meters now go from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Parking was free all day on Saturdays, but now you will have to pay to park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The rates are also going up 40 cents to $1.50/hour.

The city says the parking turnover will help support businesses like Bill Whitlow, who owns Rich’s Proper Food & Drink on Madison Avenue.

“It will allow people who come down to not have to circle the block four times before they can find a spot to come on in,” says Whitlow. “I know some people have gotten discouraged by that, and if customers get discouraged and they come by and there’s no parking, what are they going to do? They go somewhere else, and we enjoy having them come to see us.”

The city of Covington is wasting no time implementing the new rates and regulations.

“Legally, [the increase is] in effect immediately,” says Snyder. “It’s going to be a rollout period. Enforcement will be warnings for a period of time, and we’ll make the public aware when the enforcement will actually happen.”

The warnings will come in the form of what’s called courtesy tickets.

