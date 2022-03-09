Elementary students campaigning for Bengals to come visit
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Students at Blue Ash Elementary are pulling out the stops to get a Cincinnati Bengals player to visit the school.
A group of fourth-graders made a campaign video with the hopes to get the Bengals attention and ask a player to stop by the school.
The school is asking for everyone to share the video to help their chances at getting a player to visit Blue Ash Elementary.
The school said the video is teaching the students a good lesson in digital citizenship.
