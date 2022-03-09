Elementary students campaigning for Bengals to come visit

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Students at Blue Ash Elementary are pulling out the stops to get a Cincinnati Bengals player to visit the school.

A group of fourth-graders made a campaign video with the hopes to get the Bengals attention and ask a player to stop by the school.

The school is asking for everyone to share the video to help their chances at getting a player to visit Blue Ash Elementary.

Our @BlueAshElem kids have worked tirelessly and given up countless recess periods to try and get Bengals to visit. A few of our girls sum it up here. Please retweet, comment, and share to help give our school the ULTIMATE lesson in digital citizenship. What do you say @Bengals? pic.twitter.com/VkNRMrVhVh — Jennifer Kolde (@BlueAshPearl) March 4, 2022

The school said the video is teaching the students a good lesson in digital citizenship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.