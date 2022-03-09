Green Township family fights claims made by son’s accused murderer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family of Richard “Ricky” Kelsay held a candlelight vigil for him Tuesday three days after he was gunned down in a double-homicide.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could take my baby away from me,” Ricky’s mother, Barbra Kelsay said through tears Tuesday night.

The suspect, according to police, is 23-year-old Marc Henderson of Delhi. Henderson is accused of killing Ricky, 27, and 47-year-old David Francy in separate shootings Sunday morning.

Green Township officers found Richard on Sidney Road dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Francy was found dead in Northside minutes later.

Barbra is a mother of five children, three of whom she has already buried. She says Francy was one of her best friends.

“I didn’t even know about Dave, because Ricky was killed right here,” she said at the vigil, “and then Dave was killed at this apartment.”

Candles lit up the sky Tuesday night outside the Kelsay home on Sidney Road. Ricky’s sister Alexis Thomas, stood near the spot where her brother was found dead.

“We were best friends,” she said. “We were so close.”

Red tape marks where Ricky took his last breath, just steps away from the family’s front door.

“I woke up to three gunshots,” Thomas said. She was the one who found him. “I saw him laying there and so I waved my dad over, and he started doing CPR.”

It is unclear how police linked Henderson to the crimes. Authorities say a motive has not been determined. Henderson is facing two murder charges, which prosecutors argue meet the criteria for capital offenses.

“I’m tired of this guy getting all of this attention when he’s a killer,” Barbra said.

She added she’s pained by accusations Henderson made on a 911 call concerning Ricky and drug use. Barbra says Richard was a goofball and larger than life.

“He was just so sweet and kind and genuine,” Thomas said. “Like my mom said, he had a heart of gold.”

The family is shocked and confused by Henderson’s allegations, not least because they say Ricky was home the night he was killed.

“That these guys were giving him anything, you know, ‘that he could get his hands on’—you know, ‘drugs, crack, anything,’” Barbra said quoting the 911 call. “You weren’t even with my son. How is he doing that for?”

Henderson’s bond was set at $1.5 million on Monday. A grand jury is supposed to hear his case and report back the findings sometime next week.

