Hoxworth issues critical appeal for blood donors amid shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hoxworth Blood Center at the University of Cincinnati is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types amid a shortage.

All eligible individuals are being asked to immediately donate blood.

“Because of increased usage in our area hospitals, coupled with low donor turnout over the last few weeks, we are officially in critical need of donors of all blood types,” said Alecia Lipton, spokeswoman for Hoxworth.

“Blood is being distributed to local hospitals faster than it can be collected, and we need the Cincinnati community to schedule a donation as soon as they can bolster our blood supply.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center through March 25 will receive a free 3-in-1 insulated Tumbler/Koozie.

Cheers to blood donors! March 4 - March 25, all donors who roll up a sleeve at a Hoxworth Donor Center will receive a 3-in-1 tumbler/koozie! The perfect gift for your #stpatricksdayday and #MarchMadness festivities! Schedule today at https://t.co/68PYc9YliR or call 513-451-0910. pic.twitter.com/s86K3TBikN — HoxworthUC (@HoxworthUC) March 2, 2022

“National blood shortages this year have been the worst in decades, and Hoxworth is not immune to the struggle of maintaining a stable inventory of blood products,” said Dr. Jose Cancelas, director and chief executive officer of Hoxworth.

“There is no artificial substitute for blood, nor is there a way to manufacture blood in a lab. Every transfusion has to come from a volunteer donor, which is why we’re calling on the Tri-State community to come to our aid at this time.”

Donors will be needed to maintain a stable blood supply for local patients throughout the month.

Appointments are highly encouraged, and masks are still required.

To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org

