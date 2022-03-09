19-year-old Canadian man killed in I-71 crash in Montgomery, police confirm
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of the person killed in a crash on Interstate 71 near I-275 in Montgomery earlier this week.
19-year-old Yaakov Meir Likhovetski of Ontario was pronounced dead Monday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows.
All northbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes before the highway reopened about 4:30 p.m.
Montgomery police said Wednesday they are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
