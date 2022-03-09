Light wintry mix Wednesday morning, snow Friday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A light mix of rain and snow is beginning to overspread the Tri-State Wednesday morning.

Some isolated slick spots may develop, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Clermont County post says it’s investigating whether slick conditions are to blame for a major traffic problem snarling westbound Interstate 275 near the Hamilton County border.

Troopers are on the scene of four separate crashes involving a total of 10 vehicles on the highway near the Loveland Indian Hill exit, dispatchers say.

The left lane is blocked, expect long delays. Minor injuries are reported, according to OSP.

The wintry mix will taper by 8 or 9 a.m.

Light wintry mix early Wednesday morning, snow coming Friday night@FOX19Frank is live tracking this system right nowhttps://t.co/vzkv50Hw5c pic.twitter.com/RXtsszrZ4s — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 9, 2022

Light mix this morning, it will not cause big problems, roads generally just wet. It will taper by 8am / 9am. Then partly cloudy skies later today. @FOX19Frank pic.twitter.com/g2Ku49n90b — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 9, 2022

Highs will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon and climb into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Then, we’re in for another round of colder, more winter-like weather to start the weekend.

Rain will mix with and change to snow Friday evening into early Saturday morning as cold air arrives.

As temperatures fall well below freezing to a low of 21 degrees, the slushy mix on the ground will freeze.

A drier accumulating snow will fall on top of that icy surface overnight and end Saturday morning. Expect 2 to 3 inches of snow.

The high temperature on Saturday will only make it into the upper 20s.

Snow accumulation by Saturday morning. The first inch will more than likely melt on impact with warm surfaces. However, freezing will create icy areas, along with additional snow on top of it, will cause slow travel early Saturday. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/w8SarrhcqS — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 9, 2022

The low Sunday morning will fall into the teens and then temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into the work week with daytime highs in the mid-50s under sunny to partly sunny skies.

