Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Richard “Ricky” Kelsay and sister Alexis Thomas
Green Township family fights claims made by son’s accused murderer
Erlanger police investigate a shooting on Riggs Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after man shot in Erlanger
Clinton County EMA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are working with the US...
Officials identify cause, severity of Wilmington fuel spill

Latest News

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot focuses on entrapment
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners