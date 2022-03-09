Mail theft leads to forgery cases in Madeira

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Madeira Police Department is warning residents about a series of check forgery offenses.

According to the department, the crime begins with people fishing out mail from U.S. postal mailboxes.

The offenders are looking for checks dropped in the mailboxes. The thieves will then take the check and increase the amounts written on them for their gain, police said.

One resident who fell victim to this crime is Bob Young.

He says the thieves used a solution to lift the ink from the checks, alter the check to a larger amount, and made it out to a different person.

Young’s $118 check for his mattress payment ended up becoming an $11,800 payday for the thief.

“When that money was in our account, we felt comfortable,” says Young. “Now that it’s out, we don’t. That messes up your whole life, sleep, eat, relationship, everything. It’s stressful.”

Another resident lost more than $12,000 in the same type of crime, police said.

Police say to avoid this, you should drop your mail off in the post office during normal business hours. Another recommendation they suggest is paying bills online, but that is not something Young finds comforting.

He says once his check was stolen, the thieves deposited it electronically.

“The signature doesn’t match, the weird name, I don’t know what to say other than that got let through by a computer and there’s got to be a better system in place because if a computer can approve something that is that far off, what good is the computer,” Young asks.

Young is now working with his bank to recover the stolen money.

