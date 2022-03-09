‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The girlfriend of 21-year-old Marquell Wilcox says he died last week in Walnut Hills defending himself.

Shantina Hinkston says vulgar words spoken to her inside the Shell gas station on Gilbert Avenue led to the deadly parking-lot shooting.

“He died in my arms, and I tried to save his life as much as I could,” Hinkston said.

It happened Friday around 10 p.m. Officers found Wilcox with a gunshot wound. He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. (WXIX)

Hinkston says before the shooting, she and Wilcox went into the Shell convenience store, where an older man made a sexually charged comment to her.

“That’s weird,” she recalled. “Like, you’re way older than me, and you’re telling me something like that.”

Hinkston told Wilcox what the man allegedly said.

“’Quell was telling the man, ‘Go on, go on,’ like, ‘Walk off,’” Hinkston said. “Now, mind you, ‘Quell had his hand in his pocket.”

She insists Wilcox did not pull anything out his pocket.

“The man just pulled his gun out and shot ‘Quell right in front, and it was for no reason,” Hinkston said. “My baby ran for his life and pulled his gun out and shot back for self-defense.”

Police are investigating to determine the exact sequence of events. They said the night of the shooting a person of interest had been arrested.

Meanwhile, Hinkston is left with only memories of Wilcox.

“His laugh, his dancing, him getting on my nerves, him coming home to say ‘I love you’ every day. Calling me beautiful every day. Him and my child playing. He loved Jayden. He loved Jayden like he was his own.”

Marquell Wilcox (Provided)

Hinkston says Wilcox had a hard life growing up but was the kind of person who showed her and her son endless love.

“I don’t even feel like myself anymore,” she said. “I don’t even have no type of happy place in my body at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

