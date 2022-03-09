Contests
Protestors call for Kroger to make changes after former employee took his own life

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Protestors gathered outside the Hamilton County Courthouse Wednesday as they call for justice in the death of a former Kroger employee.

One year ago on March 9, 2021, Evan Seyfried took his own life, his family has said.

Seyfried was 40 at the time and quit his job at Kroger days before his death, according to his family.

Following his death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kroger, claiming Seyfried was harassed and ridiculed by his superiors for months.

Amy Chamberline, who was Evan’s girlfriend, was among the protestors outside the courthouse Wednesday.

“I’m hoping for a change in the ways companies handle bullying,” Chamberline stressed. “They need to do something. There needs to be a third party that investigates what’s going on.”

The lawsuit claims Seyfried was mocked for his beliefs surrounding COVID-19 while being harassed for his political views at work.

The documents also allege that Seyfried was repeatedly followed home, received threatening text messages, and was sent child pornography, all to have him fired.

Those incidents, the suit claims, led to Seyfried’s suicide.

On Wednesday, as the protest continued outside the Hamilton County Courthouse, Kroger released a statement.

The statement reads:

“The Kroger family is saddened by the loss of our associate, Evan Seyfried, and extend our condolences to his family and friends. Because this is a matter of active litigation, we are not able to comment further.”

In addition to Kroger, Seyfried’s family is suing two of the company’s employees. FOX19 has not been able to connect with the two Kroger managers named in the lawsuit.

Seyfried’s family members say Seyfried had no history of mental illness before his death.

