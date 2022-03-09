Reds season opener delayed again due to MLB lockout

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first four series of the 2022 Major League Baseball season will be canceled due to the ongoing labor dispute.

The Reds were scheduled to play three-game sets against the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a home stand to open the season. They were then set to travel to Atlanta for a four-game series before returning home for two against the Cleveland Guardians.

Now, even if the players and owners come to an agreement, the Reds first game wouldn’t be until April 14 at the Dodgers.

The first home game would be April 22 against the Cardinals.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today:

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately.

“The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.

“We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

