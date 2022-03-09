Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Reds season opener delayed again due to MLB lockout

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due to the MLB work stoppage.(The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first four series of the 2022 Major League Baseball season will be canceled due to the ongoing labor dispute.

The Reds were scheduled to play three-game sets against the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a home stand to open the season. They were then set to travel to Atlanta for a four-game series before returning home for two against the Cleveland Guardians.

Now, even if the players and owners come to an agreement, the Reds first game wouldn’t be until April 14 at the Dodgers.

The first home game would be April 22 against the Cardinals.

RELATED: Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today:

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately.

“The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.

“We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Richard “Ricky” Kelsay and sister Alexis Thomas
Green Township family fights claims made by son’s accused murderer
Clinton County EMA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are working with the US...
Officials identify cause, severity of Wilmington fuel spill
A violent fight outside a Clinton County store last November. Both men were arrested but...
Caught on cam: Road-rage incident leads to fight outside Wilmington store
Erlanger police investigate a shooting on Riggs Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after man shot in Erlanger

Latest News

Southbound Interstate 71/75 is closed until further notice at Dixie Highway due to a semi crash...
SB I-71/75 closed in NKY due to semi crash, shampoo spill
Lakeisha Streety
‘We need answers:’ Mother-of-two’s murder case remains unsolved 16 years later
From left, Margo Burger, and JEssica Almasri hold signs supporting the Delhi Skirt Game during...
Delhi residents push back against proposed changes to Skirt Game
Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy