Seasonal midweek before temps plunge and snow arrives this weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain/snow we had earlier this morning is beginning to end. This afternoon, highs will become seasonal with the thermometers reaching the mid-to-upper 40s and even a few low 50s with partly cloudy skies!

Thursday will have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with a few spots reaching the upper 50s Friday.

Friday night as cold air arrives rain will change to light, wet snow. As temperatures fall well below freezing the slushy mix on the ground will freeze and a drier accumulating snow will fall on top of the icy surface and come to an end Saturday morning.

Roads will be fairly warm and with temperatures remaining above freezing late evening Friday. Look for wet to slushy conditions through evening but as temps fall into the lower 20s Saturday morning slick to icy roads could result.

The snow will end Saturday morning, then temperatures Saturday will remain in the 20s.

