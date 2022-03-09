Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Seasonal midweek before temps plunge and snow arrives this weekend!

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to travel impacts from the wintry weather
The rain/snow that was with us Wednesday morning is now moving out, but more winter weather is on the way this weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain/snow we had earlier this morning is beginning to end. This afternoon, highs will become seasonal with the thermometers reaching the mid-to-upper 40s and even a few low 50s with partly cloudy skies!

Thursday will have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with a few spots reaching the upper 50s Friday.

Friday night as cold air arrives rain will change to light, wet snow. As temperatures fall well below freezing the slushy mix on the ground will freeze and a drier accumulating snow will fall on top of the icy surface and come to an end Saturday morning.

Roads will be fairly warm and with temperatures remaining above freezing late evening Friday. Look for wet to slushy conditions through evening but as temps fall into the lower 20s Saturday morning slick to icy roads could result.

The snow will end Saturday morning, then temperatures Saturday will remain in the 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect
The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Friday and Saturday: First Alert Weather Days
Rain changes to snow on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Quiet Thursday, FIRST ALERT Saturday morning!
Tracking snow Friday night into Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Snow Friday night and Saturday morning!
Frank Marzullo
Accumulating Snow On The Way: Friday Night - Saturday AM
Thursday Video Forecast Update: First Alert Weather Center
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update