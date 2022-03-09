Contests
Second suspect arrested in deadly Clinton County shooting

By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly February shooting that police think was the result of a Facebook Marketplace ruse.

Ravae Cook, 24, was arrested on a murder charge for the death of 18-year-old C.J. Jones, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The week before Cook’s arrest, Willie Stuckey, 21, was also arrested on a murder charge.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 in the area of U.S. 68 South and Jonesboro Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved an alleged purchase of a vehicle from the Facebook Marketplace.

Evidence indicates the two sides were going to exchange a “substantial amount of drugs” for the vehicle, the sheriff’s office explained.

In all likelihood, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle sale was “nothing more than a ruse.”

A 17-year-old was injured in the Feb. 19 shooting. They are expected to survive, the sheriff said on March 3.

Both Cook and Stuckey are expected to face additional charges, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

