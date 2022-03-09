Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shannon Gilday has preliminary hearing in Madison County

Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that...
Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that he believed he needed to get into that bunker for security given current world events.(wkyt)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Shannon Gilday, the man accused of shooting and killing Jordan Morgan during a violent home invasion in February, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

During the preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that there was probable cause to support the state’s case that Shannon Gilday broke into the Morgan family home and killed 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

Kentucky State Police Detective Cameron Allen, who served as the lead investigator on the case, said that KSP received a call the morning after the home invasion from Gilday’s mother. She reported that her son was missing.

She also said that she had discovered some things in her son’s room that concerned her.

Detective Allen searched Gilday’s apartment, where he found documents suggesting that Gilday had targeted the Morgan family mansion for its underground bunker.

“There was a handwritten note that described the details of the surveillance that he had done on the property, days prior to the event where he was trying to locate a bunker,” said Detective Allen. “In the note, he describes times of the day and the night of when residents would wake up and when they would go to sleep.”

Police arrested Gilday in Madison County on February 28th after he had fled to Florida.

Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that he believed he needed to get into that bunker for security given current world events.

“He confessed to shooting his way into the residence, shooting Jordan Morgan numerous times in her bed, shooting Wesley Morgan near the downstairs bedroom, and shooting multiple rounds into the door of Sydney Morgan because he believed that there were people inside,” said Detective Allen. “He told me that he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence, if necessary, in order to access that bunker.”

The judge moved Gilday’s case onto a Madison County Grand Jury.

No word yet on when his next hearing will take place.

The judge did not review his bond this morning and it’s still set at $2 million.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
‘He died in my arms:’ Woman mourns boyfriend shot to death at Walnut Hills gas station
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect
The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate

Latest News

Delhi skirt game faces opposition to men dressing as women
Delhi Skirt Game Committee makes final decision on 2022 installment amid criticism
Rebecca Worple
Cincinnati native helping family in Ukraine through Airbnb bookings
Family without home insurance loses everything in fire
Springfield Twp. family struggling after home fire destroys all possessions
Isaiah Andrews spent more than four decades proclaiming his innocence for the murder of his...
84-year-old who spent 45 years in jail declared wrongfully imprisoned for 1974 Cleveland murder
Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year
Doe Run Lake part of Ohio River Sweep this year