Ukrainian CCM students plan benefit concert at Clifton church

By Andrea Medina
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music students are slated to put on a special benefit performance to help the people of Ukraine.

It’s scheduled for Sunday at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Clifton.

Pianist Diana Chubak, a native Ukrainian, says the music is a way they can contribute to the cause and at the same time bring comfort to those close to the situation as it unfolds an ocean away.

“One of the goals of Putin and his war is to destroy Ukraine as a nation and culture,” Chubak said. “So it’s very important to fight on the cultural front as well.”

Chubak is a CCM doctoral student studying piano performance. She’s been living in Cincinnati for four years.

Being thousands of miles away from her family has been difficult for her, but Chubak says her mother is doing ok in a relatively safe part of Ukraine.

“She just needs to run back and forth to bomb shelters when she hears a siren,” Chubak said. “But nothing major happened in that city.”

All the same, Chubak, whose most recent visit home came last summer, feels helpless watching the horrific unfolding of the war, as citizens are targeted and the death count mounts.

She says she was inspired to make a difference the only way she knows how.

“We’re only going to perform music by Ukrainian composers. The work I’ll play is by Boris Lyatoshynsky, who was a famous Ukrainian composer,” she said. “And actually he was writing his music during WWII.”

Chubak is putting on the concert with two other Ukrainian students.

“It made sense to put up this concert and use the fabulous talent of these students for some good,” said Immanuel Presbyterian Rev. Brad Sheppard.

The students will perform original music as well to raise funds for two humanitarian organizations, one of which will go toward medical supplies for Ukrainian soldiers, the other of which will aid the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance fund works with refugees.

“They already have partners on the ground where they can send the immediate aid to,” Chubak explained.

More benefits are planned in the coming weeks.

Details can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

