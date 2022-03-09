‘We miss you:’ Mother of West Chester man anguished over his disappearance

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a West Chester man who disappeared under mysterious circumstance resumed Wednesday.

Butler County’s Task Force 1 searched Lakota Lake hoping to find any trace of 31-year-old Alex Enslen. They didn’t find anything.

“I’m not getting through it very well,” said Alex’s mother, Jenifer Enslen. “It’s hard to work. It’s hard to focus on anything.”

Alex lived at the Lakota Lake Apartments beside the seven-acre lake. Jenifer says the lake is one of the places she feared he could have fallen in.

“It seemed like a possibility. This lake is a big obstruction where he was and where he was presumably trying to go to his apartment, and at the time it was frozen partially and covered with snow, so we though that might be a possibility,” Jenifer said.

Alex was last seen walking toward Walmart along Cincinnati-Dayton Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 31.

Alex and his roommate reportedly left a bar along that road and were heading back to their apartment - only about a half-mile away from the bar - when Alex crossed the street in a different direction.

His mother said security cameras showed him near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road Walmart around that time, but Alex never returned home.

“He should’ve been able to walk back to his apartment with not a problem,” Dave Rader, the Director of EquuSearch Midwest, said. ”I’m baffled by this whole thing. People just don’t vanquish into thin air, so Alex is somewhere. We just need to locate him.”

Radar detailed the search efforts so far on Monday.

Jenifer says not a day has gone by that he hasn’t thought of her son and hopes he’s somewhere he can hear her message.

“We love you. We miss you. We’re really trying to find you. We’ll keep looking. I don’t think we’ll ever stop looking,” she said.

According to police, Enslen is 5 foot 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, light-colored jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Chester Police at 513-777-2231.

