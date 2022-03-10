3rd-grader brings loaded gun to Cincinnati elementary, district says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A loaded gun was brought to Westwood Elementary Thursday by a third-grade student, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

A security guard at the school saw the gun and took it from the student, CPS said.

The district said they do not think “there was an intent to do harm.”

Despite that, CPS said this is a serious incident and serves as a reminder for adults to keep their guns locked up and out of a child’s reach when at home.

All Westwood Elementary students and staff are safe, according to CPS.

