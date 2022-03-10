Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.(Pavel Daniyuk via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families.

That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults.

Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely to report missing work due to omicron. About six in 10 low-income workers said they had to call out sick – and less than a third said they got paid sick leave.

Nearly 30% of low-income workers said they went to work with COVID symptoms or after being exposed because they couldn’t afford to take time off.

More than a quarter of parents said they had to miss work because they had a child in quarantine or online learning.

Missing work had negative effects at home, especially on low-income workers. A quarter of them who had to miss work due to COVID said it had a “major impact” on the family stress level and finances.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Letter to Mason students cut from volleyball squad causes controversy
Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed by public transit bus in Covington
Rain will change to snow Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5...
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect
The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
I-71/75 reopens after semi crashes, spills Victoria’s Secret lingerie across NKY interstate
The loaded gun was brought to the school by a third grade student, according to Cincinnati...
3rd-grader brings loaded gun to Cincinnati elementary, district says

Latest News

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
AAA says travel safe tonight with winter weather in the Tri-State
AAA says travel safe tonight with winter weather in the Tri-State