Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will change to snow Friday night through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5 inches across the Tri-State and the potential for hazardous driving conditions.

Friday evening and Saturday morning are both First Alert Weather Days.

As cold air arrives Friday night, the rain will change to light, wet snow, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Temperatures will fall to a low of 20 overnight, freezing the slushy mix on the ground.

Drier accumulating snow will fall on top of that icy surface before coming to an end Saturday morning, he says.

Snow Timeline Friday - Saturday Morning: While the first snow will melt on warmer surfaces. As steadier snow picks up and temperatures drop, look for freezing of surfaces with fresh snow on top. That means a slick and icy Saturday morning. @FOX19 Snow totals will range 1 to 3". pic.twitter.com/T0BlLZRLNp — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 10, 2022

Parts of the Tri-State to the far east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky will be under a Winter Storm Watch late Friday through Saturday morning.

In those areas, 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible.

The rest of the Tri-State including Hamilton County should expect 1 to 3 inches, according to Marzullo.

A ***WINTER STORM WATCH*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/7aIb5zSh4c or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/cUIboktHmJ — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 10, 2022

We won’t warm up much Saturday. The afternoon high will only make it up to 27.

The low Sunday morning will fall into the teens and then temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

This warming trend will continue into the workweek with daytime highs in the mid-50s under sunny to partly sunny skies.

