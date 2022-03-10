Contests
Accumulating snow is coming: Here’s what to expect

SNOW ON THE WAY LATE FRIDAY
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will change to snow Friday night through Saturday morning, bringing anywhere from 1 to 5 inches across the Tri-State and the potential for hazardous driving conditions.

Friday evening and Saturday morning are both First Alert Weather Days.

As cold air arrives Friday night, the rain will change to light, wet snow, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Temperatures will fall to a low of 20 overnight, freezing the slushy mix on the ground.

Drier accumulating snow will fall on top of that icy surface before coming to an end Saturday morning, he says.

Parts of the Tri-State to the far east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky will be under a Winter Storm Watch late Friday through Saturday morning.

In those areas, 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible.

The rest of the Tri-State including Hamilton County should expect 1 to 3 inches, according to Marzullo.

We won’t warm up much Saturday. The afternoon high will only make it up to 27.

The low Sunday morning will fall into the teens and then temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

This warming trend will continue into the workweek with daytime highs in the mid-50s under sunny to partly sunny skies.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

