Boone County agencies participate in damage assessment training

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Several agencies in Boone County came together for an important training exercise just in time for severe weather season.

“Our effort is focused on damage assessment, getting out in the community,” explains Boone County Emergency Management Director Mark Ihrig. “Boots on the ground training exercise is the type of work that needs to be done after a significant emergency. Today’s scenario for practice was a tornado.”

Crews were asked to walk from house to house and gather information about the damage to the homes. In this scenario, they were given actual pictures of storm damage and asked to assess those as if they were the homes in front of them. That information then gets immediately transferred to staff at a command center to help speed up the process.

“The importance of damage assessment, you know right after life safety and making sure that we deal with the immediate impact of the event, is getting the assessment done.” Ihrig said. “How broad is the damage? How bad is it? What sort of money was involved here? So we can ask for assistance downstate.”

This is the first time the group has been able to do the training in person since 2019 due to the pandemic, but this kind of training is crucial so staff can waste no time when a real emergency happens.

“It’s all about readiness, it’s about preparedness,” Ihrig said. “Making sure that our community is ready to lean forward when an event occurs. That there’s less time spent training and more time getting out in the field doing the work.”

He said once the assessment is complete, everyone involved will be able to discuss what went well and what may need to change.

It’s all about being prepared before something like a tornado or a severe storm happens and time is of the essence.

