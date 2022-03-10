Clermont County man indicted on murder charges after roommate killed, prosecutor says

BATAVIA, OHIO (WXIX) - A Clermont County man has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder with a firearm in connection with his roommate’s death.

Daniel Underwood, 50, was arrested on March 3 after calling 911 from a residence on Marathon-Edenton Road in Wayne Township.

Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office arrived minutes later.

They said they found Dustin Carson, 46, shot and unresponsive in the driveway of a residence on Marathon-Edenton Road near Hunt Road in Wayne Township

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene

Detectives took Underwood to the sheriff’s office and interviewed him there.

Underwood cooperated and was “forthcoming with details about the altercation,’ sheriff’s officials say.

They say he told them he got into a “verbal dispute” with Carson and confessed to shooting him.

According to court documents, Underwood said he and Carson got into a physical altercation earlier in the day. He loaded his AR-15 and placed it on his vehicle seat in the driveway. He waited for Carson to arrive home, and when he did, Underwood brandished the rifle and shot him several times.

An arraignment and bond hearing will be held on the indictment in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas on March 10.

“The protection of all citizens is the foremost concern of law enforcement officers in Clermont County and the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office. Our office will continue to work to see that justice is done and Underwood is punished for this cowardly and heinous act,” said Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve.

